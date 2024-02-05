Survivor partners with nonprofit to share testimonies of Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Millet Ben Haim is a survivor.

The 28-year-old was at the Nova Music festival enjoying the concert with her friends when suddenly Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack.

“It was just a massive barrage, tons of rockets flying above our head,” Ben Haim said. “Eventually we decided to try to drive away.”

After getting in her car and driving off she realized she and her friends were trapped. Terrorists were on all sides of the festival shooting and concert-goes trying to get out.

“It's at that moment that you really understand what is happening, because you really have no place to go, pretty soon you realize they are surrounding us and you are just moving targets,” Ben Haim said.

Ben Haim spent two hours running through the empty field dodging bullets passing her by, and eventually, she and three other girls found a bush to hide behind.

“At a certain point you just accept that you are going to die,” Ben Haim said.

She quickly messaged her family before her phone ran out of battery, telling them that she loved them and sharing her location.

Eventually, her location was shared with an Israeli citizen who chose to run towards the danger to save her and her friends.

“I noticed this car and at the last second, I noticed a Hebrew sticker on it," he said. "I raised my body for a second and went back down and he noticed me."

The man who saved her would later die trying to save others from Hamas.

Four months after the horrific attack, Ben Haim is now partnering with Survive to Tell, a non-profit organization that helps to share survivors' testimonies.

She told NBC6 people are already denying what happened on Oct. 7 and that’s why she is here traveling to Florida to make sure no one forgets.