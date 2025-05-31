‘Blink of an eye': Survivors describe frightening Memorial Day boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale

Three women have a long road to recovery after surviving a boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale on Memorial Day.

Cousins Martha Barahona, Emily Garcia and Shantel Chavarria were on the 39-foot Sea Ray with 13 other people on Sunday when it burst into flames.

"She's very strong. She's very brave. I don't think anyone is prepared to go into the OR anytime," Barahona said of Garcia. "I do think she had some fear in her, but I think overall she's keeping up. She's doing great."

Officials said fuel vapors ignited, causing a flash fire. Eleven people in total were hospitalized.

"Everything that happened, it happened in the blink of an eye," Barahona said. "As far as my point of view, if I can tell you, it took maybe three to five seconds for everything to happen and for us to realize what was going on. I think that's probably even too much."

Barahona has minor burns. But Garcia has second and third-degree burns. She wrote on Instagram, “Wouldn't wish this upon anyone. Be thankful for every second you’re alive.

In another post, she showed her burnt face and legs: “Thankful for another chance”.

Chavarria was also injured. Chavvaria is a single mom of a 2-year-old. She was discharged Thursday and spoke to NBC6 outside the hospital Friday.

"(Garcia) sustained a little more burns than I did," Chavvaria said. "She even received a face burn. But we're just hoping to recover as fast as we can. Her recovery is going to be a little longer."

Barahona set up a GoFundMe page to help with the burden of medical costs.

"Emily and I live together. At the moment, we can't work," Barahona said. "Emily, we don't know when she'll be able to work and when she's going to be released in general. So it's more for us to upkeep our day-to-day lives and our medical bills."