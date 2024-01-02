Broward County

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal November shooting of man in car in Tamarac

Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Tuesday that the teen is facing a felony murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mateo Delgado

More than a month after a man was shot and killed inside a car in Tamarac, authorities said they've arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the murder.

Delgado, of Margate, was shot and killed the night of Nov. 22 near the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue.

Detectives said after Delgado was shot inside his vehicle, he drove away but crashed into a pole.

Delgado was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't said what led them to the 17-year-old, and didn't release a motive for the shooting.

The teen, whose name wasn't released, was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

