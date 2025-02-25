Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month, police said.

The teen was arrested on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Feb. 17 shooting that claimed the life of Tanaejah Atterbury, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Witnesses and Atterbury's family said several people had been involved in two fights on Northwest 8th Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In 911 calls released by police on Tuesday, people can be heard screaming moments after the gunfire rang out.

"Oh my God, oh my God! I need an ambulance on 8th Avenue please," one caller says. "There was a fight that broke out and somebody got shot."

New cell phone video shows the beginnings of two fights that ended in the fatal shooting of a teen girl in Fort Lauderdale.

Atterbury, who was standing in the area watching, was hit by the gunfire. She later died at the hospital.

"All I thought, my baby, was they hit her, but when I picked her up, I saw the blood, and she said, 'Mommy, I'm OK, I'm OK,'" mother Shraday Heller said. “As a mother, I had to see my child bleeding, and that hurts me.”

Police said the teen suspect was arrested by their Fugitive Unit.

A family wants justice after 16-year-old Tanaejah Atterbury was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale on Monday night. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports