Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO

A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one driver fleeing on foot before he was found by deputies a short time later.

That driver and three other people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene showed three cars being towed away, including one with heavy front-end damage.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved or said what charges the driver who fled may face.

The crash remains under investigation.

