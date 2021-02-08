Suspect Accused of Kidnapping, Threatening Miami Man at Gunpoint

A Miami man recounted the terrifying moments he was held at gunpoint last November by three men who drove him to a Publix and forced him to get $2,000 worth of money orders.

Jeffery Moraino said he was outside of his home getting his mail on Nov. 14 when he got a call on Instagram from a former coworker, who told Moraino that he had something for him and to come to the car.

When he approached the car, his colleague -- later identified as Rodrigo Marin -- pointed a gun at him and forced him to get in the car with two other masked men. They drove him to a Brickell Publix, where they ordered him to withdraw exactly four money orders totaling $2,000.

“I was literally just panicking and I didn't know what to do," Moraino said.

Moraino said they threatened to do something to him and his family if he didn't do what they said.

"I did the whole transaction. He took me home and not to say anything, but honestly, I was literally traumatized, and I called the cops and I literally explained to them everything that happened," Moraino said.

Marin, 24, was arrested Sunday and now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping with a firearm. He appeared in bond court Monday, where a judge denied him bond.

Miami Police is still searching for the two other masked offenders, and investigators say they think there could be other victims.

Moraino also says he thinks the criminals were able to get a hold of his personal information and has been having issues with his bank account.

"You can't ever trust anybody 100%, you always got to be aware, Moraino said.