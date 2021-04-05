Suspect Accused of Raping, Drugging Miami Beach Tourist Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

One of the men accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania tourist who later died pled not guilty Monday to the charges against him.

Attorneys for 21-year-old Evoire Collier have also filed a motion to suppress the state's information, including the so-called confession by the defendant. NBC 6 will be involved in challenging the motion.

Meantime, prosecutors say Collier and Dorian Taylor, both from North Carolina, were in South Beach for spring break in March when they allegedly drugged, raped and robbed 24-year-old Christine Englehardt. She later died in her room at the Albion Hotel.

Both defendants are in jail without bonds pending trial. Both have pled not guilty to the charges against them.