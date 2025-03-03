Suspect arrested after 19-year-old shot to death in Deerfield Beach: BSO

A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old in Deerfield Beach over the weekend, authorities said.

Kenneth Philpart Jr. was arrested following the shooting of Jonathan Isaiah Johnson that happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

According to BSO, Philpart Jr. shot Johnson near the 600 block of Southwest 14th Street.

Deputies had responded to the area after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun and while they were there they heard a gunshot.

Johnson was found a few blocks away suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

While deputies were setting up a perimeter, a BSO helicopter spotted Philpart Jr. in his underwear holding a gun near the 1300 block of Southwest Sixth Terrace, officials said.

Philpart Jr. fled from deputies but was later found hiding in a trash can and was taken to a hospital to get checked out, officials said.

Authorities said Philpart Jr. claimed the shooting was self-defense.

He was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting an officer without violence.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if homicide charges will be filed, BSO said.