Suspect Arrested After 2 Men Shot in Tamarac Saturday: BSO

Broward Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds

A suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Tamarac Saturday that left two men hospitalized, according the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, BSO said.

The men were taken to a local hospital by Tamarac Fire Rescue but their conditions have not been released.

According to BSO, one suspect was detained at the scene and that person has since been arrested.

BSO identified 30-year-old Basil Nelson as the man taken into custody.

Nelson is charged with attempted felony murder, an arrest report said.

The investigation into what led to the shooting continues, BSO said.

