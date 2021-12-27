Suspected Gunman Arrested After Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale Christmas Night

A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies Christmas night, officials said.

Ga Quon Reed, 24, was arrested on a warrant Monday in Boca Raton, officials said. He is facing three counts of attempted murder of three BSO deputies.

Reed is accused of firing a gun in the 1900 block of northwest 31st Avenue near Fort Lauderdale Saturday night. Police said they observed the shooting at 9:53 p.m. and tried to detain the suspected gunman.

An exchange of gunfire ensued and the shooter escaped in a vehicle. A passenger in the car, however, was dropped off at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

It was unclear who shot the passenger, officials said. No officers were injured in the incident.

The passenger who was hospitalized is expected to survive their injuries.