Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man Outside North Lauderdale Home

Authorities arrested a man Friday following the shooting of a man found dead in North Lauderdale earlier this week.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Mickeyvin Brown in connection with the murder, officials confirmed.

BSO officials said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 8200 block of Southwest 4th Court just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, the deputies found a man lying outside a home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim or said how he died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to canvass the area and speak with witnesses, officials said.

After reviewing evidence, surveillance video and witness statements, detectives positively identified Brown as the shooter.

Friday afternoon, deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Brown into custody after BSO's North Lauderdale District Crime Suppression Team (CST) located him while driving his Nissan Maxima in Tamarac.

Brown was transported to BSO Main Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree felony with a weapon and probation violation.

The house where the incident took place was the scene of a shooting a little over a month ago. Bullet holes were still in the front door from the Nov. 28 shooting.

"Here we go again, it's always this property and that house," said one neighbor who didn't want her name used.

Residents believe the shootings could be related to drug activity. Kaylin Matthews said emergency workers have been to the house as often as twice a week over the past year.

"A lot of activity over there. If it’s the emergency people coming out for drug overdose or shootings," Matthews said. "It’s unsafe! I’m pretty sure people are trying to move. We are."