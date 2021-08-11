Suspect Arrested After Man Shot and Killed in Car in Fort Lauderdale

A man was gunned down inside a car in broad daylight in Fort Lauderdale, and now police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday at 751 Northwest 22nd Road, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

According to police, 21-year-old Vincent Valentine was sitting in his car when he was approached by the suspect, 20-year-old Michael Watts, who pulled out a gun and shot Valentine multiple times.

Fort Lauderdale Police

Police received a ShotSpotter alert and responded to the area, where they found Valentine suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Watts was taken into custody in Palm Beach County on Tuesday and is now facing a murder charge, police said. Attorney information wasn't available.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office