‘Senseless': Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in his Miami auto body shop

Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot to death inside a Miami auto body shop Tuesday.

Miami Police officials said the incident happened at Perfect Paint & Body Shop near Northwest 7th Avenue and 74th Street.

Officers had responded to the business in emergency mode shortly before 11 a.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police and friends identified the victim as 46-year-old Nader Aweidah.

Courtesy Nader Aweidah

Friends said Aweidah, known to many as "Bubba," was the owner of the auto body shop and a nearby grocery store, and was a father of six.

"He was just a great man, he looked out for the communitiy, he did whatever he could for people," one friend said. "He was a loving father, a great business owner and it's just a sad story."

"From our understanding, the victim was a very known and loved individual in the community," Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said. "It's another senseless shooting, that has to stop."

Police confirmed Wednesday that 38-year-old Ferris Phillips II was arrested in Fort Lauderdale in connection with the shooting.

Broward jail records showed Phillips was being held on a first-degree murder with a firearm charge.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ferris Phillips II

Police haven't said what led to the shooting. No other information was immediately known.

