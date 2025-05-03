Suspect arrested after stabbing 3 men in Westchester neighborhood

Police have arrested a man who they said stabbed three other men during an apparent drug sale in a Westchester neighborhood Thursday night.

The stabbing happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 93rd Court. Daniel Lopez, 48, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest report.

Lopez and the three victims were in the neighborhood to buy narcotics, police said. Lopez couldn't find his wallet and accused one of the men of stealing it, and they got into an argument.

When the two other men got pulled into the argument with Lopez, he took out a knife and stabbed one of the men in the armpit and buttock, police said. He then attacked the two other men, stabbing one in the head and shoulder.

The injured men were taken as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. One was in critical condition and the other two were stable.

Lopez ran from the scene, escaping through a third-floor balcony and even hiding under an abandoned boat to avoid arrest, police said.

When he was arrested, he allegedly spontaneously stated in Spanish, "I'm gonna beat this case. Those three are drug addicts...I'm the innocent one here. They're the ones who stole my wallet."

Neighbor's surveillance video captured what appears to be three men arguing early in the morning. In it, one can be seen falling to the ground, and soon after, another runs away.

"They start fighting," a woman said as she shared the video on her phone. "I'm sorry, I'm shaking. It's a lot."

Video from the scene shows police tape around a house with two efficiencies in the back. Clothes and shoes could still be seen in the driveway, near a puddle of blood.

The investigation also appeared to center around a black SUV on the grass that was later towed from the property.

"This is bad right now. I’ve never seen it this bad," neighbor Glenn Zimmerman said.

But he said he wasn't shocked to hear of the crime.

"This isn’t a surprise to me because the police have been there almost every other day it seems like for the last 6 or 8 months," he said. "I had told my wife that something bad was going to happen there and it did."