Suspect arrested after SWAT drug raid at North Miami Beach home: Police

By NBC6

A suspect was arrested after SWAT executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in North Miami Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The raid took place at a home in the 100 block of Northeast 170th Street.

North Miami Beach Police officials said their officers worked with Aventura SWAT to execute the narcotics search warrant.

One person was arrested but officials haven't released their identity or what charges they may face.

Aerial footage showed at least a couple dozen officers at the home, many in tactical gear, along with an Aventura SWAT armored vehicle.

No other information was immediately known.

