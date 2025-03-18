Suspect arrested after SWAT drug raid at North Miami Beach home: Police

A suspect was arrested after SWAT executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in North Miami Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The raid took place at a home in the 100 block of Northeast 170th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

North Miami Beach Police officials said their officers worked with Aventura SWAT to execute the narcotics search warrant.

One person was arrested but officials haven't released their identity or what charges they may face.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Aerial footage showed at least a couple dozen officers at the home, many in tactical gear, along with an Aventura SWAT armored vehicle.

No other information was immediately known.