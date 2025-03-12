Suspect arrested in 2022 murder of man found in garbage bin in Miami Gardens

A suspect has been arrested in the 2022 murder of a man whose body was found dumped in a garbage bin in Miami Gardens, police said.

Jason Butler, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 36-year-old Nathaniel George, an arrest report said.

Butler was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Tuesday and was being held without bond, records showed.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began on Dec. 7, 2022, when Miami Gardens Police received an anonymous tip that Butler had killed someone in his home at 20501 Northwest 29th Avenue.

The tipster said he shot the victim, wrapped the body in plastic and kept the body for a couple days before dragging it across the street, the report said.

The victim, George, had been reported as a missing person on Dec. 2, 2022, but he hadn't been heard from since Nov. 29 when he was last seen with Butler, the report said.

According to the report, Butler and George lived across the street from each other and were last seen at Butler's home doing drugs.

Officers searched the victim's home and noticed an odor of a decomposing body, and when they looked in the garbage bin they found George's body wrapped in plastic.

He had his hands and legs bound with a phone cable and had multiple gunshot wounds. A Miami-Dade medical examiner later determined George had been shot at least five times.

Police searched Butler's home and found empty cleaning supplies, bullet casings, blood and other evidence inside, the report said.

A woman told investigators Butler showed up at her house on Nov. 29 with blood on his hands and pointed a gun at her and her aunt and demanded they go clean his house, the report said.

She said she refused to go but gave him cleaning supplies, while her aunt agreed to go.

The aunt later told her she saw a man dead inside the house and shortly after she had gone to the house, she started getting death threats from Butler which caused her to leave the state, the report said.

George had paid over $10,000 on 17 pieces of white gold diamond grillz for his teeth and investigators discovered Butler had pawned a 3-inch piece of grillz on Nov. 30 for $100 and a second piece on Dec. 9, 2022 for $250, the report said.

On Dec. 18, 2022, Butler had been arrested in an armed robbery of a coffee shop in Cooper City where the clerk was shot in the stomach.

Investigators recovered a spent casing at the robbery scene that matched a casing found in Butler home after the shooting of George, the report said.

When he was arrested in the robbery, Butler had a pawn slip ticket in his pocket from the business where the grillz were pawned, the report said.