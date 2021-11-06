Clearwater

Suspect Arrested in Attempted Robbery Inside Florida Fast-Food Restaurant

Police in Central Florida have made an arrest in connection with an attempted carjacking that took place at a Subway restaurant last month

A man who was caught on camera trying to steal a woman's car keys at a Florida fast-food restaurant was arrested Thursday, officials with the Clearwater Police Department said.

Video of the incident, which occurred at a Subway restaurant in Clearwater, went viral last month. In the video, the suspect can be seen following the woman inside the restaurant after an apparent confrontation outside.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Emmitt Williams, tailing the woman, eventually cornering her in the restaurant and attempting to wrestle away her car keys. The woman can be seen struggling trying to get away from Williams.

Employees called police and the man left. Officials did not say if the woman suffered any injuries.

Williams was arrested Thursday and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

