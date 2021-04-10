Suspect Arrested in Deerfield Beach Road Rage Shooting

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Deerfield Beach Friday.

The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Antonio Chestnut, was involved in a road rage incident before shots were fired, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near the area of 249 NE 1st Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

After getting into a verbal altercation with the driver of another car, Chestnut allegedly retrieved a gun from his car and shot at the victim's vehicle several times.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said he was nearby at the time, and responded after seeing people running from the scene.

Authorities said the victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries caused by debris from the bullets hitting his car.