Suspect Arrested in Execution-Style Killing Caught on Camera in North Miami Beach

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an execution-style murder of a man during an apparent robbery in North Miami Beach that was caught on camera, police said.

Marcuss Ealy, 20, was arrested Wednesday in Hollywood on charges including grand theft auto, fleeing or eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence, Broward jail records showed.

He's expected to be charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the North Miami Beach killing.

Marcuss Treevone Ealy

According to police, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by Only in Broward showed what appears to be three men involved in an altercation next to a car.

At one point, one of the men pulls a gun on the victim, who has his hands up.

The gunman opens fire multiple times, and the victim falls to the ground as the two other men jump in the car and speed off.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries.

Ealy remained behind bars Thursday on an out-of-county warrant. Attorney information wasn't available.