Suspect Arrested in Hialeah Farm Stores Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Police have arrested a man they said was caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Hialeah at gunpoint earlier this month.

David Heredia, 22, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon for the March 7 incident at the store located at 605 West 29th Street, an arrest report said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, approaching the cashier who was cleaning the place. Holding a firearm, he demanded money and a second victim was forced to give him the cash. The suspect also took a cell phone and later left the store.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Neither victim was injured.

Hialeah Police used surveillance footage to determine the car Heredia allegedly used to leave the scene, the arrest report said. The car was found Wednesday at Walker Park and officers found Heredia at the scene.

Inside the car, police also found a hooded sweatshirt believed to be the same one seen on surveillance footage as well as a handgun case.

The surveillance footage also showed distinctive tattoos that linked the robbery to Heredia, the report said.

Heredia was taken into custody. He was being held on no bond.