Suspect arrested in January killing of Army Veteran in North Miami Beach

Months after an Army veteran was shot to death outside his North Miami Beach home, police have arrested a suspect in his killing.

John Vitta, 53, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the January shooting that took the life of 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an arrest report said.

Ferrer had been sitting inside his Toyota Camry in the driveway of his home in the 18000 block of Northeast 21st Court early on Jan. 8 when he was shot in the head, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections John Vitta

He was hospitalized and died from his injuries two days later.

Ferrer's wife and her son were home at the time and heard two loud bangs then saw a white pickup truck reversing out of their driveway.

The son then looked in the Camry and saw Ferrer slouched over in the driver's seat and bleeding from his head, the report said.

Ferrer's friend told investigators that Ferrer had a side job doing a kitchen remodel for an elderly couple and that their son, Vitta, drives a white pickup truck, the report said.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed Vitta leaving his home and going to Ferrer's home on the day of the killing, the report said.

The report didn't give a possible motive for the killing.

Vitta was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.