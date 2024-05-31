Broward County

Suspect arrested in man's 2023 killing in Lauderdale Lakes that was caught on camera

Cedarien Camper, 23, was shot to death on Oct. 23, 2023

By Brian Hamacher

Months after surveillance video showed a man being gunned down at a Lauderdale Lakes shopping plaza, authorities have arrested one of the men who they believe is responsible for his murder but said they're still searching for a second suspect.

The shooting happened back on Oct. 23, 2023, in the 4300 block of North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found 23-year-old Cedarien Camper suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC6
Broward Sheriff's Office investigators respond to a fatal shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Oct. 23, 2023.
Surveillance footage from the plaza showed Camper running from what appears to be gunshots as he's hit and collapses on the ground.

Investigators said two suspects opened fire on Camper then fled the area.

One of the suspects, 24-year-old Davontay Mosley, was arrested in December on unrelated charges and has been held in jail while the shooting investigation continued.

Davontay Mosley
Broward Sheriff's Office
Davontay Mosley

On Thursday, Mosley, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with first-degree murder for his role in the shooting of Camper, officials said.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been released by authorities.

The second suspect is still being sought and anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

