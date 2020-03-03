Suspect Arrested in Man’s Murder in Pembroke Pines

Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a man who was found shot to death in Pembroke Pines over the weekend.

Wesley James Perez, 24, was arrested Monday on a premeditated murder charge, Pembroke Pines Police said.

According to police, the victim, whose name wasn't released, was found shot to death Sunday night in the Tanglewood Lakes community near Southwest 100th Avenue and Southwest 6th Court.

It's unknown what led to the shooting, but the victim and Perez were known to each other and lived in the same community, police said.

Perez was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.