Suspect arrested in man's stabbing in Fort Lauderdale Publix parking lot: Police

Perry Andrown, 40 charged with attempted murder in Wednesday night stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a man in the parking lot of a Publix in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week, police said Friday.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Publix on Cordova Road Wednesday night and left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

After the stabbing, investigators discovered the suspect left on a bicycle, and the bicycle was found a short time later, police said.

Nearby was 40-year-old Perry Andrown, who arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, police said.

After further investigation, Andrown was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing, police said.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, police said.

Police haven't said what led to the stabbing but a witness said the victim and suspect got into some sort of argument.

An investigation was ongoing.

