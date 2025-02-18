Boynton Beach

Suspect arrested in Miami after man found shot to death in car in Boynton Beach: PBSO

The victim was found in a car in the 500 block of Arbor Glen Circle, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

By Briana Trujillo

A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on Monday in Boynton Beach was found in Miami, authorities said. 

Emmanuel Athouriste, 38, is facing murder charges after a man was found shot to death in a car in the 500 block of Arbor Glen Circle just after 5 p.m. Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. 

The victim's name was not provided.

Athouriste was found in Miami and taken into custody by the Aventura Police Department.

Though a motive for the shooting was not immediately revealed, “preliminary findings suggest that the incident may have been targeted,” authorities said. 

The suspect is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. 

Boynton Beach
