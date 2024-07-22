Suspect arrested in Miami-Dade shooting that injured man, just missed sleeping mom and daughter

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend that left a man critically injured and narrowly missed a sleeping mother and daughter, police said.

Glenn Roy Cassis Jr., 25, is facing charges including attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the shooting, an arrest report said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday outside a grocery store in the 21600 block of Southwest 102th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Corrections Glenn Roy Cassis Jr.

According to the report, the victim, Tristum Hobbs, was found shot in the back at the scene and was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found more than 100 spent bullet casings in the roadway at the scene, and found a bullet entered a room of a nearby home where a mother and her daughter were sleeping, the report said.

Surveillance footage showed multiple suspects arrived in two vehicles before they started shooting at Hobbs, who was standing near the intersection, the report said.

Officers later located a sedan that matched the description of one of the vehicles used in the shooting, which also had damage that was consistent with gunshots to the roof, the report said.

A sergeant conducted surveillance on the car and Cassis was taken into custody while exiting the vehicle a few hours after the shooting, the report said.

Cassis had a Glock 17 with an extended magazine in his waistband but denied shooting a firearm, the report said.

Cassis was booked into jail, where he remained held on Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.