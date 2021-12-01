Suspect Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers

A suspect has been arrested for the homicide of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers, according to the Palm Beach Gardens police.

A press conference will held at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10:00 am.

Police found the body of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass Tuesday, November 16.

Although police have not disclosed the cause of death, they did say Rogers's death was not the result of a traffic-related collision.

The boy's mother wrote on Facebook that her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday, November 15 and did not return home.