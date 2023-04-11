Suspect Arrested in Pompano Beach Shooting That Left Man, Pregnant Woman Dead: BSO

Nearly two months after a drive-by shooting outside a Pompano Beach convenience store left a man and a pregnant woman dead and three other people wounded, authorities said they've arrested one of the gunmen responsible.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Surveillance camera footage captured the panic and smoke from the gunfire outside the store. Several people were seen dashing for cover and after the smoke cleared, an injured man hobbled into the store.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in Pompano Beach Sunday night. NBC 6's Julia Bagg reports.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, 31-year-old Delana James and 35-year-old Dayvon Johnson, died from their injuries. The other three victims survived.

At a news conference Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Damian Charmant, an 18-year-old man who was 17 at the time of the shooting, had been arrested. Tony said detective works and tips from the public led to him being identified.

Charmant, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, Tony said.

Tony said the suspects fired more than 60 rounds at a group of people gathered outside the store, using assault rifles and handguns.

"This cannot be the end result for every single time an act of violence happens, we’re standing here at a press conference talking about how we’ve arrested somebody," Tony said. "The issue is much deeper than that and it requires a whole community effort to bring a solution to these types of senseless crimes that continue to happen."

Tony said that James was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff added that investigators are still searching for more suspects in the shooting. Johnson's mother said she hopes someone comes forward with information that leads to more arrests.

"If you hear something, say something, and this is really hard and I appreciate all the love and all the support but like I said, I’m not going any where, even if after my son’s case is solved," Lisa Sneed said. "There’s just too much and it's senseless, we should be able to come out and get along with one another, where is the love?"

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.