Suspect arrested in stabbing of man who was on Miami Beach bachelor party: Police

Malik Edwards, 46, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Saturday morning incident, an arrest report said

A Miami man has been arrested after police said he stabbed another man who was attending a bachelor party on Miami Beach over the weekend.

Malik Edwards, 46, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Saturday morning incident, an arrest report said.

According to the report, police responded to the 1500 block of Washington Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for reports of a man who'd been stabbed.

Officers found the victim with a deep laceration to his abdomen, and he was taken to Jackson memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

A "be on the lookout" was issued for the suspect, who was seen running from the scene, and officers found Edwards a short time later, the report said.

Officers searched Edwards and he had two knives including one that had a small amount of wet blood on it, the report said.

A witness and friend of the victim said he and his friends were in Miami Beach for a bachelor party and had been at a club.

The witness said he and his friends were leaving the club and waiting for their vehicles when the victim exclaimed "Yo, I just got stabbed," the report said.

The witness said he turned around and saw Edwards with the knife, the report said.

That witness added that he had seen Edwards in the club and he believed there had been an argument over women, the report said.

Edwards, who also had blood on his clothing, refused to speak with detectives, the report said.

He was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

