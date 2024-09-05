Suspect arrested in violent carjacking of 87-year-old man at Hialeah Sedano's

An elderly man was violently kicked out of a vehicle after he was carjacked outside a Hialeah Sedano's supermarket, and now a suspect is facing charges in the incident, officials said.

Osmani Menendez, 38, was arrested Wednesday on charges including burglary with assault or battery, armed robbery carjacking, kidnapping, and battery on a person 65 or older, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the incident happened earlier Wednesday in the parking lot of the grocery store at 1170 West 49th Street.

The victim, an 87-year-old man, was sitting in the front passenger seat of his 2025 Chevrolet Trax waiting for his son to exit the Sedano's with the vehicle's ignition on.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade Corrections Osmani Menendez

The report said the suspect opened the driver's door before the victim realized it wasn't his son and tried to push him out.

The victim said the suspect told him in Spanish "This is a robbery, I have a revolver, get out of the car old man or I will do it for you the hard way," the report said.

Moments later, the suspect started driving away with the victim still inside the car, then stopped at West 10th Avenue and 49th Street.

The victim attempted to get out and the suspect kicked him in his back, causing the victim to fall in the middle of the roadway, before the suspect fled in the vehicle, the report said.

The elderly man walked back to the Sedano's parking lot and met up with his son, who called 911.

Police tracked the car using the victim's cellphone, which was still inside, and Menendez was taken into custody after he was spotted driving the car on Interstate 95 by an Opa-locka Police sergeant, the report said.

Sedano's surveillance captured the incident and showed the suspect's clothing and description, which matched what Menendez was wearing, the report said.

Menendez was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Thursday, who appointed him a public defender and ordered him held without bond.