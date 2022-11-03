Suspect Arrested in Violent North Lauderdale Robbery of Mom in Front of Kids

A man wanted in connection with a violent robbery of a mother in front of her kids that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale grocery store over the summer has been arrested, authorities said.

Marcravio Grace, 27, was arrested Thursday and faces a robbery charge in connection with the brazen Aug. 23 attack, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance footage released by the sheriff's office showed the woman walking into the Broward Meat and Fish Market on West McNab Road with her three kids when the man approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace and punched her before running from the scene.

The footage showed the suspect arriving at the shopping plaza in a light-colored Nissan. He parked the car and followed the woman into the store, authorities said.

The victim, Jessica Greer, told NBC 6 the attack left her family in fear.

“It's been horrible. I can't go to a grocery store. My kids are traumatized. They don't want to go to school," she said after the incident.

Officials said a $10,000 reward was issued Monday in the case and a short time later, Crime Stoppers got a tip that identified Grace as the suspect.

Grace was arrested in Fort Lauderdale and was in the process of being booked into jail, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.