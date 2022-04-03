Suspect Arrested in Young Man's Murder at Miami Gardens Apartment Complex

Police have a arrested a suspect who they believe is responsible for the fatal shooting of a young man at a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

Rasheed Donovan Dean, 21, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Iverson Vilsaint, Miami Gardens Police officials said Sunday.

A woman found Vilsaint's body early Friday morning behind the leasing office and basketball court area of the Villa Del Lago complex off Northwest 14th Place.

“When I looked at him, I did see something on his chest," the woman said. "I can’t tell you if it was a gunshot or a stab…but I was close enough to know that he was not breathing."

The woman called police and found Vilsaint suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the shooting was being investigated, the Broward Sheriff's Office contacted Miami Gardens Police after Dean had been taken into custody as part of a grand theft auto investigation, officials said.

While being interviewed by BSO investigators, Dean admitted to shooting an individual known as "Ivog," who was later identified as Vilsaint, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Dean identified Vilsaint as the person he shot and said he shot him because he was scared as Vilsaint waving a gun around, officials said.

Dean was booked into the Broward jail, where he was being held while awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade. Attorney information wasn't available.