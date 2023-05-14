Suspect Arrested, Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck by Stolen Motorcycle During Traffic Stop in Hialeah

A Hialeah police officer was transported to the hospital after a motorcyclist struck him during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to police, at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, Hialeah police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in the area of East 4th Avenue & 49th Street.

As the officer approached the motorcyclist, the motorcyclist accelerated towards the officer and struck him, causing injuries to the officer.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Roberto Ortiz, then abandoned the motorcycle on scene and fled on foot into a residential area. A perimeter was immediately established, where the subject was ultimately located and taken into custody, police said.

The officer was transported to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains and is awaiting surgery.

Records check revealed that the motorcycle was reported stolen out of the City of Miami, police said.

Ortiz was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing multiple charges, including theft of a motorcycle, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.