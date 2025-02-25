Broward County

Suspect arrested on murder charge in 2023 shooting of man in Broward: BSO

Carl Taylor, 25, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 25-year-old Nathaniel Ursery, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday

By NBC6

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Broward back in 2023, authorities said.

Carl Taylor, 25, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 25-year-old Nathaniel Ursery, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Ursery, of Tamarac, had been found shot in the neck on April 6, 2023, near the 2900 block of Northwest 8th Court in unincorporated Central Broward.

Ursery was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition but died from his injuries 23 days later, officials said.

Detectives identified Taylor as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest, officials said.

BSO's V.I.P.E.R., or Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response unit, took Taylor into custody on Friday.

Taylor, of Orlando, was booked into jail and was being held without bond, records showed.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
