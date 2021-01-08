Miami

Suspect Back in Police Custody After Brief Escape at Jackson Memorial Hospital

Police said man pretended to take shower and escaped through bathroom's drop ceiling

NBC 6

A suspect who briefly escaped police custody was found after escaping at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Friday, officials said.

Officials said the man was in custody and awaiting surgery at the hospital when he went into a bathroom and pretended to take a shower.

The man was able to go through a drop ceiling in the bathroom, officials said.

Local

Broward County 47 mins ago

Broward Declares Cold Weather Emergency, Opening Shelters Saturday Night

project innovation 6 hours ago

2021 ‘Project Innovation' Grant Challenge Applications Now Open in South Florida

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Miami-Dade Police responded to assist Miami Police in the search, and officers found a picture of the suspect in a janitor's outfit, officials said.

About 20 minutes later the suspect was found in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 38th Street, officials said.

Officials said the man, identified as 39-year-old Jermaine Henderson, was already facing charges including fleeing and alluding, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance with intent bto sell and tampering with physical evidence.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us