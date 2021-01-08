Suspect Back in Police Custody After Brief Escape at Jackson Memorial Hospital

A suspect who briefly escaped police custody was found after escaping at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Friday, officials said.

Officials said the man was in custody and awaiting surgery at the hospital when he went into a bathroom and pretended to take a shower.

The man was able to go through a drop ceiling in the bathroom, officials said.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Miami-Dade Police responded to assist Miami Police in the search, and officers found a picture of the suspect in a janitor's outfit, officials said.

About 20 minutes later the suspect was found in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 38th Street, officials said.

Officials said the man, identified as 39-year-old Jermaine Henderson, was already facing charges including fleeing and alluding, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance with intent bto sell and tampering with physical evidence.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.