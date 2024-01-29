Barricaded man taken into custody following domestic incident in Hollywood

Police in Hollywood appeared to be engaged in a standoff with a suspect at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

Officers arrived to investigate a domestic-related incident along South Park Road and the victim is safe, according to Hollywood Police.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where a man reportedly barricaded himself inside, following the incident.

Police could be seen walking up to the building with their guns drawn. The man was later taken into custody, according to Hollywood Police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details surrounding the incident is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.