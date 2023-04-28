Suspect Captured After Swimming in Canal Followed Police Chase in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police arrested a suspect after a police chase Friday morning that ended in northwest Miami-Dade with the person fleeing into a nearby neighborhood and swimming in a nearby canal.

Officers were at the scene in the area of Northwest 148th Street and South Biscayne River Drive, where the chase came to an end.

Police from several agencies, including K-9 units, were seen searching in several homes for a person.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a traffic stop was conducted on a stolen Dodge pickup truck in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue. The truck fled and traveled north before coming to a stop.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police found the male suspect swimming in a nearby canal. Miami-Dade Police were able to take the man into custody. He was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue before being taken to an area hospital.

Police did not release the suspect's identity or condition at this time.