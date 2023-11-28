Suspect shot at by Seminole Police near Hollywood casino in custody

A suspect has been caught after a shooting involving Seminole Police occurred early Tuesday morning near a Hollywood casino, officials said.

According to a Seminole Police spokesperson, the incident occurred before 7 a.m. when officers responded to a medical issue which escalated into a police-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Seminole Classic Casino on State Road 7.

At one point a Seminole Police officer fired her weapon once at the male suspect who fled the scene into a commercial area west and south of the Seminole Classic Casino, south of Sterling Road, the spokesperson added.

There were no injuries or transports reported.

The Seminole Police Department was assisted by the Broward Sheriff's Office as well as the Hollywood Police Department and the suspect was apprehended around 8:30 a.m.

He was later identified as 26-year-old Solomon Eugene Terry.

According to the Seminole Police spokesperson, he is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.