Suspect Caught on Camera Pushing, Shoving Woman at Smoothie King in Pembroke Pines

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera battering a woman at a Smoothie King in Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department released surveillance footage of the incident Monday. In the video, the suspect can be seen knocking an object out of the woman's hand before pushing her down to the floor.

The man, who was wearing a dark blue shirt and black Steelers hat, appeared to be arguing with the woman before the situation escalated. It is unclear what the altercation was about.

The confrontation happened on April 20th at the Smoothie King at 10550 Pines Blvd. The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

The suspect was wearing dark blue jeans and gray-and-white Nike tennis shoes at the time of the incident. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a close-cropped beard, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cody Stogner at 954-431-2225. Tips can also be sent to cstogner@ppines.com.