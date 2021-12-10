Suspect Charged After Being Shot By Police During Suspected Homestead Robbery

Two Homestead Police detectives have been put on administrative leave after a suspect was shot Friday.

That suspect, 44-year-old Arturo Morales, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting Friday night where two detectives with Homestead police opened fire on the suspect during a confrontation.

At around 3:45 p.m., the detectives went to a Walgreens pharmacy, where they heard a commotion between employees and the suspects, according to Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales.

Arturo Morales, who tried to rob the store then jumped into a nearby SUV with two other people and sped off.

Police say the car ended up at the Lorenzo Ford where things escalated and the detectives opened fire.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was shot but was in stable condition, police said. Two other people in the car were detained.

Arturo Morales has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and petit theft.

The detectives were placed on administrative leave, per department policy, Captain Morales said.