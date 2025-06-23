Suspect detained after 2 people stabbed at Miami apartment: Police

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after they were stabbed at a Miami apartment, police said.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened at the Miami Riverfront Residences, located at 2601 NW 16th St. Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two victims, a man and a woman, with lacerations and they were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

As police investigated the incident, they said there was an altercation between the man who confronted the suspect because he was spitting at the apartment complex.

After being confronted, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man and a woman who also intervened.

Police said the two victims are expected to be OK.

The possible suspect was also detained.