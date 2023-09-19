Plantation

Suspect detained after written threat received at South Plantation High School prompts lockdown

In a post on X Tuesday, Plantation Police issued a warning to parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making threats

By Monica Galarza

Plantation Police have a suspect in custody after a written threat was received Tuesday at South Plantation High School prompting a lockdown, officials said.

Officers were on scene investigating as students waited outside for the all clear.

According to police, officers were able to identify and detain the suspect.

In a post on X Tuesday, Plantation Police issued a warning to parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making threats.

"ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives and perpetrators will be charged accordingly," the post said.

Students have since returned inside, but an investigation into the threat continues.

