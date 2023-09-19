Suspect detained after written threat received at South Plantation High School prompts lockdown

Plantation Police have a suspect in custody after a written threat was received Tuesday at South Plantation High School prompting a lockdown, officials said.

Officers were on scene investigating as students waited outside for the all clear.

According to police, officers were able to identify and detain the suspect.

In a post on X Tuesday, Plantation Police issued a warning to parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of making threats.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Our officers have identified a suspect & have that person detained. The investigation continues.



PARENTS: please speak to your children about the seriousness of making threats. ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives & perpetrators will be charged accordingly. https://t.co/XtVnnyxgte — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 19, 2023

"ALL threats will be thoroughly investigated by detectives and perpetrators will be charged accordingly," the post said.

Students have since returned inside, but an investigation into the threat continues.