Man dies after officer-involved shooting at Davie home: Police

A police-involved shooting at a Davie home Friday morning left a man dead, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 14500 block of Southwest 24th Street.

Aerial footage showed officers outside the front of the house, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape. A trail of blood could be seen leading up to the front door.

NBC6 Scene of a police-involved shooting in Davie on March 15, 2024.

Davie Police officials said officers had responded to a medical call for a resident and were confronted by the man.

Shots were fired and the man was struck by the gunfire, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police haven't released the man's identity.

Officials said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Nearby residents said they were woken up by the sound of gunfire.

"I heard like five shots that were similar and then I heard a different shot, a different volume," one resident said.

Another neighbor said police and fire rescue were already at the home when the shots were fired.

"My daughter heard them saying 'don’t move' and then right behind that that’s when we heard the gun shooting," one resident said. "Everyone was screaming in the house because we knew it was directly in front of our house."

Three officers were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is department policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.