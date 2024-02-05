Fort Lauderdale

Suspect facing murder charge after Fort Lauderdale double shooting victim dies days later

Jorge Varona Suarez, 36, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 29 shooting, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Monday

A man is facing a murder charge after one of the victims of a double shooting in Fort Lauderdale died days later, police said.

Jorge Varona Suarez, 36, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 29 shooting, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Monday.

The shooting had happened in the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street, near a music lounge.

When officers arrived they found two men who'd been shot, and both were rushed to a local hospital.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Marcel Noel, died on Friday from his injuries, police said.

The second victim was treated and released.

Suarez was initially arrested on Jan. 31 on a charge of attempted murder, but now faces the upgraded charge.

Jail records showed Suarez was being held without bond Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting.

