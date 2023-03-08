Suspect Facing Murder Charge After Man Beat to Death With Broken Sidewalk Piece in Miami

A man died weeks after he was brutally beaten with a piece of broken sidewalk in Miami, and now the man accused in the attack is facing a murder charge.

The incident happened back on Jan. 25 in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 8th Street.

According to an arrest report, a witness said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, sucker-punched another man, later identified as 58-year-old Albert William Bethea.

Miami-Dade Corrections Albert William Bethea

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The witness said Bethea grabbed a piece of broken sidewalk and threw it at the victim's head, the report said.

Bethea picked up the sidewalk piece and hit the victim four more times, despite the victim being "defenseless and deemed to be no longer a threat," the report said.

After he was done with the sidewalk piece, Bethea then started to stomp on the victim's head with his boots, the report said.

"The defendant's actions caused the victim to have several lacerations to his head and face, causing severe bleeding and facial injuries," the report said.

The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where it was discovered he had a brain bleed.

The victim died from his injuries on Sunday, the report said.

Bethea was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge. He remained held without bond Wednesday, and attorney information wasn't available.