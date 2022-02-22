Broward County

Suspect Facing Murder Charge in Man's Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac Roadway: BSO

David Vaz, 67, is facing a murder charge in the Feb. 11 stabbing death of 49-year-old John Lucki, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man on a Tamarac roadway earlier this month, officials said.

David Vaz, 67, is facing a murder charge in the Feb. 11 stabbing death of 49-year-old John Lucki, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office
David Vaz

BSO officials said Lucki had been found naked and bleeding in the road in the area of North University Drive and West McNab Road by an off-duty Plantation Police sergeant who happened to be driving in the area.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Blood-stained clothes were scattered in the roadway and it initially appeared that Lucki had been possibly struck by a car, officials said.

But investigators discovered Lucki had been involved in an altercation with another man, later identified as Vaz, in the median of the road.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Miami-Dade police 2 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Welcomes Interim Director After Shuffle in County Leadership

only on 6 18 mins ago

Pompano Beach Residents Say Intentional Traffic Jam Isn't Worth Future Development

During the altercation, Vaz pulled out a knife and stabbed Lucki, officials said.

Detectives said Vaz later admitted to stabbing Lucki.

Vaz was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyTamarac
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us