Suspect Facing Murder Charge in Man's Fatal Stabbing in Tamarac Roadway: BSO

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man on a Tamarac roadway earlier this month, officials said.

David Vaz, 67, is facing a murder charge in the Feb. 11 stabbing death of 49-year-old John Lucki, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

BSO officials said Lucki had been found naked and bleeding in the road in the area of North University Drive and West McNab Road by an off-duty Plantation Police sergeant who happened to be driving in the area.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Blood-stained clothes were scattered in the roadway and it initially appeared that Lucki had been possibly struck by a car, officials said.

But investigators discovered Lucki had been involved in an altercation with another man, later identified as Vaz, in the median of the road.

During the altercation, Vaz pulled out a knife and stabbed Lucki, officials said.

Detectives said Vaz later admitted to stabbing Lucki.

Vaz was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.