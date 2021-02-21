Suspect Fatally Crashes Car into Concrete Pole on I-95 After Stabbing Incident: Police

Miami-Dade police are investigating a stabbing incident that resulted in two deaths and left one person injured Sunday.

According to detectives, a woman was inside her residence in Northwest Miami with her boyfriend when her estranged husband arrived and stabbed them both.

The subject fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the house.

The woman was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, while her boyfriend was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some time after, the stabbing suspect crashed into a concrete pillar at the exit ramp of SR-826 on the northbound lanes of I-195.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

No further information was immediately known. The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.