Suspect Flees After Fatally Striking Man With Car: Miami Police

Homicide detectives said an argument between two men on a Southwest Miami street Sunday resulted in one fatally striking the other with his vehicle.

Miami police received a call around 10 p.m. on January 31 in the 2600 block of Southwest 11th Street.

Investigators said two men had been involved in an argument in front of a residence on the street. According to officials, one man tried to stop the fight, but the other entered a red 2013-2016 Mercedes Benz CLA and struck him with the car.

The driver reportedly dragged the man for several feet and pinned him between another vehicle.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene, and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder trauma Center. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect and the vehicle, which they say should have extensive damage towards the front.

The identity of the victim has not been released. No further information was immediately available, and an investigation is still underway.