Suspected Fort Lauderdale Car Burglar Crashes During Chase, Flees on Foot

Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for a suspect they said fled the scene after a chase and crash that started with an alleged car theft attempt early Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said an officer saw the suspect breaking into the car near the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue just after 5 a.m. and attempted to stop the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene and police began chasing before the suspect crashed near the intersection of W. Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 17th Avenue, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police have not been able to find the suspect and continued the search.

Investigators did not release details on the suspect.