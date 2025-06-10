Suspect followed residents into Brickell high-rise, didn't know teen he stabbed: Cops

What to Know The new details were released Tuesday amid the investigation into Sunday's deadly stabbing at Icon Brickell that ended with the suspect falling to his death across the street.

Once inside, Kehl was seen trying to open several unit doors before arriving at the victim’s apartment, which police said was unlocked. He entered without using force.

According to investigators, Kehl brutally stabbed 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell multiple times while the teen slept. A witness who lived with the teen in the 34th floor rental unit found the gruesome aftermath and ran out of the unit to call for help.

The suspect was then seen running out of the unit a moments later. Police recovered several knives at the scene, although it's unclear where Kehl obtained them.

Authorities said Kehl, who has a history of mental health issues, was visiting Miami from Arizona. Toxicology results are pending to determine whether he was under the influence of any substances at the time of the crime.

Miami Police said the victim and suspect had no prior interactions and were unknown to each other, including the witness.

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother told NBC6 she "had nothing to say" about the incident, and thanked reporters for understanding during this tragic time for the family.

The violent sequence of events unfolded around 2 a.m. Sunday inside the luxury high-rise, which also houses the W Hotel. Officers responded to the 34th-floor unit where they found the teen dead.

"There was no party going on. It was not a large group," said Officer Mike Vega with the Miami Police Department. "It seems like whoever did this just went into that apartment."

Surveillance cameras captured Kehl fleeing the building and entering a nearby construction site across Brickell Avenue. Later that day, he was found dead at the site.

Investigators believe he fell from an upper floor, but it's still unclear whether it was accidental or intentional.

Residents say the attack is the latest in a series of disturbing incidents shaking the Brickell community.

"People are concerned with safety,” said Christian Tang, owner of the Brickell & Downtown Miami Community Group. “They feel uneasy with what’s going on around the community in recent incidents in the last two, three, four months.”

Tang referenced an attempted rape reported just last month at another apartment complex only blocks away. He and other residents are now demanding more security and transparency from building management across the neighborhood.

On Monday, crime scene investigators and fire crews returned to the area, combing through a grassy patch outside the Icon Brickell where additional evidence may have been found.

NBC6 has reached out to Icon Brickell management. We have yet to hear back.